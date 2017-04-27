Exclusive: Simon Clark joining Richie Barker in leaving Charlton Athletic

Simon Clark is joining Richie Barker in heading out of the exit door – leaving Charlton manager Karl Robinson with spaces to fill in his backroom team.

Barker is joining Rotherham United as Paul Warne’s number two.

And the South London Press can reveal that Clark is also leaving his position.

It will leave Chris O’Loughlin as the only full-time coach although Lee Bowyer has been brought in as an assistant with club captain Johnnie Jackson also providing an input.

Clark initially worked with Charlton’s development side but was promoted to the first-team picture last season.

Barker was brought in by Robinson in December – opting to leave Milton Keynes to follow the manager to SE7.