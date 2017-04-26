On-loan Liverpool defender set for scan on Thursday after suffering knee damage in Crystal Palace defeat

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said Mamadou Sakho’s season may be over after the French defender suffered a suspected knee ligament injury early in the second half of the Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Scott Dann and James Tomkins are already sidelined with respective knee and ankle injuries.

Christain Eriksen’s 25-yard effort 12 minutes from time settled a tense, physical derby. The defeat leaves Palace 12th on 38 points with four games remaining.

Allardyce said: “Mamadou (Sakho) will have a scan in the morning and we’ll have to wait on the result. But with a short time left in the season, we’re not sure if any of those three players will be fit again.

“He (Sakho) has been terrific for us and centre-half is the last position we need an injury in. Initially it looks like a knee ligament. Let’s just hope it’s not a cruciate but it certainly looks like a hyperextension of the knee. But we’re blessed to have five central defenders, otherwise we would be in a dire position. We still have Martin (Kelly) who was outstanding again this evening and the experience of Damien (Delaney) to step in. We’re going to need them both between now and the end of the season.”

The French defender has been instrumental in Palace’s remarkable run of winning six of their last nine games. They have conceded only six goals in that time when the Frenchman has been on the field.

“It was a terrific performance and effort but the odds were against us with such a short recovery time,” Allardyce said. “I thought the performance in the first-half was much better than Sunday. We took the game to Tottenham which is not an easy task against them. But our fatigue told in the end and that made it difficult to put them under serious pressure in the second-half. That left it down to our defensive resilience but unfortunately we could not keep them out. The lads gave everything they had but we fell just short.”

Palace face Burnley in SE25 on Saturday teatime who are two points behind the Eagles on 36.