Chelsea kids thrash City 5-1 (6-2) to win FA Youth Cup for 4th time in a row

Jody Morris’s boys are FA Youth champions for the fourth year in the row as they thrashed Manchester City 5-1 in the the second leg final at v Stamford Bridge tonight – 6-2 on aggregate.

Already FA Youth League U-18 Southern section champions and top of the FA Elite league, Chelsea’s kids have done what the first team are trying to do – The League and FA Cup double and they completed this in emphatic style.

Not in the modern era has a club dominated youth team football as Chelsea.



One has to go back to the immortal Busby Babes of Manchester United, who won five FA Cup in a row.

And who is betting that the Londoners under the tutelage of Morris won’t equal that next season.

Under the watchful eye of Antonio Conte and Roman Abramovich, notwithstanding John Terry and Frank Lampard, the young Blues started like a steam train.

Dijon Sterling had the opening effort of the game after six minutes but his left-footed curler was saved by City goalkeeper Aro Muric.

He was up in the air again, to thwart Jacob Maddox seconds later but a comer was the result.

Then on seven minutes, Up popped Trevor Chalobah to powerfully head home a free header to put the Londoners 1-0 up and 2-1 up on aggregate.

The Blues took a giant step towards retaining the title, when on 23 minutes, a sensational overhead kick by Ike Ugbo crashed into the back of the City net from close range after excellent right wing play by Dijon Sterling set the striker up to show his acrobatic prowess.

City sparked into action on the stroke of half-time when a fierce long-range shot by Lucas Nmecha was well saved Jamie Cumming.

There were no changes of personnel at half-time.

Callum Hudson-Adoi saw his effort once again saved by the agile Muric on 49 minutes before Nmecha’s left foot blaster inched wide of the Chelsea goal a minute later.

But City, dominant from the restart got the goal they deserved and, at the third time of asking, Nmecha showed coolness in front of goal, and slide the ball past Cumming on 51 minutes.

With City seemingly looking to take over the game,. Chelsea struck again on 60 minutes through to lethal right foot of Hudson-OdoI, who, once fed the ball from Chalobah, proceeded to race through the City defence and smash the ball home from an acute angle from just inside the City penalty area.

The ball arrowed to the top left-hand corner of Muric’s goal to make it 3-1 on the night – 4-2 on aggregate.

Goal number four came five minutes later through Sterling, whose work-rate alone deserved a goal and he got it in style, racing clear on the right, then into the City penalty area, before letting fly an unstoppable right-footer past Muric.

Another quick break by Chelsea saw Hudson Adoi just fail to steer the ball home as the home side went for the jugular.

The jugular was well and truly cut when, on 86 minutes, substitute Cole Dasilva whacked the ball home from close range after Muric spilled Ugbo’s shot.

The match and tie was well and truly over.

Teams: Chelsea Jamie Cumming, Reece James, Trevor Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Juan Castillo, Juan Uwakwe, Dijon Jacob, Sterling, Jacob Maddox, Ike Ugbo, Mount, Callum Hudson Odoi

Subs: Cole Dasilva, Marcin Bulka, Conor Gallagher, George McEachran, Martell Taylor-Crossdale

Man City: Muric, Duhaney, Diallo, Francis, Wilson, Davenport, Diaz, Smith, Nmecha, Foden, Sancho

Subs: Frimpong, Sokol, Dele-Bashkirs, Bolton, Gonzalez