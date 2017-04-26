Crystal Palace suffer fresh defensive injury woe as Tottenham edge derby

Crystal Palace lost a narrow derby – but the biggest defeat perhaps came in the form of another defensive injury.



Christian Erikesen’s 25-yard drive with 12 minutes remaining came after Mamadou Sakho was stretchered off in the 57th minute with a suspected serious knee injury after landing awkwardly in a tackle with Harry Kane.



Eagles boss Sam Allardyce could only shake his head as he lost a third centre-back and the second in as many games following the ankle injury to James Tomkins at Anfield. Damien Delaney was summoned from the bench to partner Martin Kelly at centre-back and the Eagles now face a defensive crisis going into their final four games.



Sakho’s injury changed the complexion of a game in which Palace had looked comfortable against a Spurs side desperate for the points to maintain their title bid.

Tottenham nearly immediately made a makeshift Palace defence pay following Damien Delaney’s introduction for Sakho. Dele Alli volleyed Kyle Walker’s cross inches wide of Wayne Hennessey’s left-hand post with the goal at his mercy.

Palace dropped deeper as the game dwindled, Eriksen and Alli finding space to run at the Eagles. Minutes after his glaring miss, Alli spun and shot but his effort was held by Hennessey. Walker then dragged his 20-yard effort wide after intricate Spurs build-up play.



Palace struggled to utilise the pace of Andros Towsend and Wilfried Zaha in the last half an hour with the defenders reverting to long balls. Christian Benteke’s goalscoring run came to an end on a frustrating evening for the Belgian, his only effort on goal coming in the first-half when he was played through by Townsend but his strike was gathered by Hugo Lloris.

Sakho missed Palace’s best opportunity midway through the first-half when he could not get his shot away from eight yards moments before Townsend’s strong run ended with a speculative effort that sailed over.



In a tense, physical derby, Spurs’ central midfielders Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama drew the attention of referee Jonathon Moss. Wanyama in particular was fortunate to avoid a second booking for a late lunge on Townsend following his first caution for catching Luka Milivojevic with his studs. Palace fans shared their ire with Dembele as he repeatedly disputed the refereeing decisions and his consistent fouling warranted at least a booking. Both sides ended with three bookings apiece.



Palace pushed for an equaliser in the seven added minutes but could not carve any meaningful opportunities as the Eagles lost their first home game since February and their talismanic defender for possibly the rest of the season.