Teenager held over murder of 17-year-old found stabbed

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager have made an arrest.

A 19-year-old man was arrested this morning, Wednesday, at an address in Wandsworth on suspicion of murder following the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Ingrave Street, in Battersea on Sunday.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to the scene at 1.25am to reports of a disturbance and a male stabbed.

The victim was taken to a south London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2.50am.

Although formal identification awaits, officers believe they have established the identity of the deceased. Next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for yesterday at St Georges Hospital Mortuary.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room via 101.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or give information via crimestoppers-uk.org