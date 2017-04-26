£10,000 reward to help solve murder of Jordan Wright in Blackheath

A Crimestoppers reward of up to £10,000 is being offered to help solve the murder of 19-year-old Jordan Wright in Blackheath.

The reward will be available to anyone providing information to independent charity Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder. It is applicable only for information passed directly to Crimestoppers rather than the police.

A week on detectives will also return to the scene this afternoon, Wednesday 26 April, to try to trace any witnesses and carry out house-to-house enquiries.

At approximately 20:10hrs on Wednesday, April 19 police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hervey Road at the junction of Begbie Road, SE3.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found Jordan suffering stab injuries. He was taken to a south London hospital where he later died.

Jordon, from Catford, had just graduated and was due to start an apprenticeship in the construction industry on 24 April.

A post-mortem examination held at Greenwich on Friday, 21 April gave cause of death as an incised wound to chest.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Diane Tudway, are investigating.

DCI Tudway said: “This murder has left Jordan’s family devastated and has been a big shock to the local community.

“I believe Jordan knew the man who stabbed him, in fact it appears Jordan may have arranged to meet this man and others in the park off Begbie Road earlier that afternoon. The other men who attended this meeting will know exactly what happened to Jordan and who is responsible for his murder.

“Jordan was preparing to go on a family holiday – now his parents are planning his funeral. If you were part of that group, tell us what you saw. If you know who was part of that group when Jordan was stabbed, please contact police or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously .”

Officers continue to keep an open mind about the possible motive for Jordan’s murder.

A 19-year-old man [A] was arrested in Kent earlier this morning on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a Kent police station.

Enquiries continue, and police officers from Greenwich are carrying out extra patrols in the local area to provide reassurance and speak to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4005 or police via 101.

To give information and qualify for the reward, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org. The reward is valid for three months.