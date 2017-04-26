Wednesday, April 26, 2017
15-year-old arrested in investigation of Kidbrooke park rape

By Mandy Little -
Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in a park in Kidbroke have arrested a 15 year old boy.  The teen was arrested on the evening of Tuesday April 25 on suspicion of rape, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at a south London police station.

An investigation was launched after police were called to Sutcliffe Park around 2.15pm on Wednesday April 19. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking through the park when an unknown suspect threatened her with a knife and raped her. The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and is now being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation & Child Abuse Command are investigating. The victim’s handbag – described as white with long handles/straps – was also stolen. Detectives continue to appeal for information and witnesses.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact police in Greenwich via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC. To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the crimestoppers-uk.org website.

