Car driver dies in road collision near Rotherhithe Tube station

The driver of a car in a collision with a van died at the scene this morning.

Paramedics and officers were called to Brunel Road, Rotherhithe, this morning, shortly before 6am after the collision.

But they could not revive the car driver and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

There has been no confirmation of suggestions that the car driver was thrown out of his vehicle in the collision, and onto the road.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 5.51am on Wednesday, April 26 to Brunel Road, Rotherhithe, to a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a van.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found the driver of the car, a man believed to be in his 50s, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Nobody else was injured.

“The man’s next of kin have not yet been informed.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course, and formal identification awaits.