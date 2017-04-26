Shock as Southwark given permission to go ahead with trying to seize Aylesbury Estate land

The government has reversed its decision to block the flattening of the Aylesbury Estate, after increased offers were made to the seven property owners living there.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid had in September last year blocked Southwark council’s bid to seize the last homes owned by leaseholders and then hand them over to housing associations to rebuild on the site.

He said at the time that the human rights of those families were being infringed – but he has now made a U-turn and will allow the properties to be the subject of a new, redrafted compulsory purchase order (CPO).

The remaining owners are now expected to have to fight the demolition of the estate at a new public inquiry.

Resident Aysen Dennis said: “We are not going to give up. Our aim is to block the development. It is gentrification and social cleansing. It is becoming more and more part of a wider issue – people are fighting back on every estate facing demolition. Resistence is growing.”

A statement from Southwark council said: “Since the Secretary of State’s Decision Letter dated 16 September 2016 the council has continued to make further better offers to leaseholders.

“The number of leaseholders on the order land has now been reduced to seven. The revised offers take into account the increases in values in the local property market and the availability of additional local properties which were considered affordable and suitable for residents’ needs.”

Cllr Peter John, Leader of Southwark Council, said: “We are really pleased that the Secretary of State has quashed his previous decision, and will now allow us to hold a new CPO inquiry. We remain committed to regenerating the Aylesbury Estate for the benefit of local residents.”

A consent order is being agreed with the Secretary of State’s lawyers and will be forwarded to Aylesbury leaseholders, their lawyers and the 35% Campaign which campaigns for more public housing, who all fought the CPO. If the court decides to quash the decision, then in accordance with the terms of the consent order the Secretary of State will arrange a new public inquiry to decide the merits of the Compulsory Purchase Order, to be held as soon as practicable.

Southwark says the regeneration of the Aylesbury estate will bring the following benefits for local people:

50 per cent affordable homes, with 75 per cent of those at social rents and the remainder as shared ownership or shared equity homes for leaseholders

mixed communities – between social rent, shared ownership and private sale

improving existing open space, (invested £11m to improve Burgess Park for local residents, with a further £6m to be spent over the next three years, and improved grounds maintenance)

£30m investment in local education including a brand new building for Faraday Primary School and a new secondary school – University Academy of Engineering Southbank

A brand new library and health centre for local people

Working with the Creation Trust to support the economic and social regeneration of the estate by helping residents into education, training and employment, as well as supporting a range of other projects and programmes Creation run including their resident involvement activities.

The Department for Communities and Local Government will be paying Southwark’s reasonable legal costs to the date of the Consent Order.

Jerry Flynn of the 35 per cent campaign said: “If there is a fresh CPO, we look forward to the opportunity to examine thoroughly Southwark’s case.”