Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Police appeal to find missing Precious

Police in Lambeth borough are appealing to trace a missing teenage girl.

Precious Myles, 16, was last seen on Thursday, March 30, at her home address in the Camberwell area.

She is a black female of slim build, around 5ft 3in in height with long back hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.

She is known to visit the Wandsworth area, and in particular Wandsworth Road.

Officers and Precious’ family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, and are appealing for the public’s help in order to locate her.

If you have any information about Precious’ whereabouts, call the Missing Persons Unit at Brixton Police Station on 0208 649 3154, tweet @MetCC or email LX-Mispers@met.police.uk.

