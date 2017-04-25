Costa’s double downs Saints as Blues increase lead at top of the league

Diego Costa rediscovered his scoring boots, netting a brace as Chelsea routed Southampton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge tonight to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The other goals came from Eden Hazard early on and a stroke of half-time header from Gary Cahill

The Brazil-born Spain forward hadn’t netted for Chelsea in seven games, the longest drought in his Chelsea career. But these goals were vital as the Blues, below their best, overcame a talented and dogged Southampton outfit.

An early chance fell to Manolo Gabbiadini, but Gary Cahill managed to shield the ball long enough to allow Thibaut Courtois to snaffle the close-range effort.

But with their first attack on goal, on five minutes, Cesc Fabregas fed Diego Costa who raced into the Southampton penalty area.

He cut the ball back to an in-running Eden Hazard, whose first-time, whipped low, right-footer went across Fraser Forster and into the back of the net to put the league leaders 1-0 up.

Hazard had a great chance to double the score, again from a quick break, on 18 minutes, but curled the ball, from just inside the area, wide of Forster, but also the goal.

Southampton’s period of dominance of possession that followed reaped dividends on 25 minutes, when sloppy defending across the six-yard box saw the ball clip of Courtois’s leg and ex-Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu to slide then ball home to level the score.

Chelsea responded.

to the setback with a bout of aggressive attacking play, inspired by a long run by centre-back Cesar Azpilicueta. Unfortunately it ended with a silly dive by Conte, who dissipated any prolonged pressure.

Four minutes before the break, Hazard had a great chance, racing into the Saints area, but he decided to pass rather than shoot and the move fizzled out.

But with seconds tickling away, the Blues restored their lead when a corner was cleared, Kante punched the ball back in to the area, Marcos Alonso headed it across goal, and skipper Gary Cahill was the man who out jumped the rest and headed forcefully downwards, beyond the outstretched dive of Forster.

There was no change in personnel at half-time, but the restart saw the Blues extend their lead.

Diego Costa notched up his 50th league goal for the Blues on 54 minutes, heading in from eight-yards out, ably assisted by fellow Spain national team mate Cesc Fabregas.

Courtois responded to a smart daisy-cutter from Sofiane Boufal three minutes later, by diving to his right and sending the goal-bound Saints effort wide of goal, for a corner.

Head coach Antonio Conte, unhappy with the amount of possession Saints were producing decided to make a change, Pedro coming on for Fabregas with 15 minutes on the clock.

Conte’s attempt to consolidate the 3-1 lead saw John Terry come off the bench on 85 minutes for his first league appearance since November. He replaced Victor Moses.

That settled the nerves and allowed the Blues to play some scintillating football which resulted in the fourth goal, two minutes from time.

It was started and ended by Costa, who interchange with Hazard and Pedro before slotting home his 51st goal for the west Londoners.

Ex-Blue Ryan Bertrand scored a consolation goal on the stroke of full-time, out jumping Cahill to plant a firm header past Courtois.

Next up for the Blues is a tricky-looking match at Goodison Park on Sunday when they face Everton.

Teams:

Chelsea: Courtois, Alonso, Fabregas, kante, Hazard, Moses, Costa, Matic, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz

Subs: Begovic, Ake, Pedro, Willian, Batshuayi, Terry, Chalbah

Southampton: Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Davis, Tadic, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Gabbiadini, Bertrand, Stephens

Subs: Hassen, Clasie, Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Redmond, Hojbjerg

Referee: Lee Mason