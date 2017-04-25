Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Greenwich Borough lose Ryman League Division One South play-off semi-final

Greenwich Borough lose Ryman League Division One South play-off semi-final

By Richard Cawley -
0
48
Charlie MacDonald at the final whistle Greenwich Borough v Corinthian Casuals, Ryman South Playoff Semi-Final, DGS Marine Stadium, 25 April 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Greenwich Borough’s season is over after a 4-3 defeat to Corinthian-Casuals tonight in their Ryman League Division One South play-off semi-final.

Peter Sweeney scores
Greenwich Borough v Corinthian Casuals, Ryman South Playoff Semi-Final, DGS Marine Stadium, 25 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

The South London club had the perfect start when Mohamed Eisa opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Mohamed Eisa’s goal is celebrated
Greenwich Borough v Corinthian Casuals, Ryman South Playoff Semi-Final, DGS Marine Stadium, 25 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

Shaun Okijie levelled from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

Shaun Okijie scores from the penalty spot
Greenwich Borough v Corinthian Casuals, Ryman South Playoff Semi-Final, DGS Marine Stadium, 25 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

Borough’s hopes of booking their place in the final looked to have been boosted by Coskun Ekim’s red card on 20 minutes. But Reyon Dillon made it 2-1 to the visitors before Greenwich restored parity through former Millwall winger Peter Sweeney 11 minutes before half-time.

Peter Sweeney celebrates his goal to make it 2-2
Greenwich Borough v Corinthian Casuals, Ryman South Playoff Semi-Final, DGS Marine Stadium, 25 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

Mu Maan nudged Casuals back in front on 59 minutes before Okojie claimed his second of the contest.

Charlie MacDonald hits the bar
Greenwich Borough v Corinthian Casuals, Ryman South Playoff Semi-Final, DGS Marine Stadium, 25 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

Glenn Wilson’s 83rd-minute goal gave Greenwich Borough hope but despite finishing third in the final standings, one place above their opponents, they face another campaign at the same level in the 2017-18 season.

Greenwich Borough v Corinthian Casuals, Ryman South Playoff Semi-Final, DGS Marine Stadium, 25 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard
Malachi Hudson
Greenwich Borough v Corinthian Casuals, Ryman South Playoff Semi-Final, DGS Marine Stadium, 25 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Greenwich Borough lose Ryman League Division One South play-off semi-final