Greenwich Borough lose Ryman League Division One South play-off semi-final

Greenwich Borough’s season is over after a 4-3 defeat to Corinthian-Casuals tonight in their Ryman League Division One South play-off semi-final.

The South London club had the perfect start when Mohamed Eisa opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Shaun Okijie levelled from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

Borough’s hopes of booking their place in the final looked to have been boosted by Coskun Ekim’s red card on 20 minutes. But Reyon Dillon made it 2-1 to the visitors before Greenwich restored parity through former Millwall winger Peter Sweeney 11 minutes before half-time.

Mu Maan nudged Casuals back in front on 59 minutes before Okojie claimed his second of the contest.

Glenn Wilson’s 83rd-minute goal gave Greenwich Borough hope but despite finishing third in the final standings, one place above their opponents, they face another campaign at the same level in the 2017-18 season.