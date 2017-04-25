E-fit appeal in investigation of swimming pool sexual assault of 12-year-old

AN E-FIT of a man has been issued by police investigating the sexual assault of a 12-year-old in a swimming pool.

Police would like to speak to the man in connection with their investigation into an incident at the Waterfront Leisure Centre in Woolwich on Saturday January 7 which occurred around 2.30pm It is alleged a 12-year-old girl, who had visited the pool with her friend, was approached by an unknown male and sexually assaulted. The suspect is described as a man of around 30 years, with black cropped hair, stubble and a goatee beard.

Detective Inspector Steve Birchall, of the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command (SOECA), said: “The children in this case have been targeted in a public swimming pool. The person in the image knew they were children and has acted extremely inappropriately towards them. It is important we identify him to safeguard children in the same circumstances when they should be able to swim and play safely.”

Police Constable Emilie Gurney from SOECA, said: “I am urging anyone who may know or recognize the male in this E-fit image to contact us. We urgently need to speak to him in relation to an incident which happened in a public swimming pool against a 12-year-old girl.

“Anyone who may know the man’s identity should contact Operation Sapphire on 020 8721 4612 or via 101.”

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.