43-year-old man victim of seemingly motiveless attack in Tooting, police

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 43-year-old man was the victim of a seemingly motiveless attack in Tooting.

Around 11:10hrs on Saturday, April 8 the victim was walking to a local shop along Allfarthing Lane, SW18 when he began to be followed by the suspect who was riding a mountain bike.

The suspect continually tried to get the victim’s attention by shouting at him but as the victim had no idea who he was, he ignored him and carried on walking. As it became clear the suspect would not go away, the victim became fearful and began to run away.

The suspect got off his bike and chased the victim on foot before stabbing him in the buttock – the suspect then fled the scene.

The victim sought assistance from a member of the public; police and the London Ambulance Service attended. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of average build. He was wearing a black coat with the hood up and was riding a mountain bike.

The victim is a white man and at the time of the assault was wearing a red T-shirt and grey tracksuit trousers.

Detective Constable Alex Ware, from Wandsworth CID, who leads the investigation, said: “This is a shocking attack, apparently without motive and targeting an innocent member of the public. Thankfully the victim was not more seriously injured during the assault.

“We urgently need the assistance of the public to try and identify the assailant. If you were in the area of Allfarthing Lane just after 11am on Saturday, 8 April and saw anything that could assist our investigation, please call police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Ware on 020 3276 2589 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.