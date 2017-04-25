Preview: Powerful new wartime play gets premiere at Theatre 503

Battersea’s Theatre 503 will host the world premiere of a powerful new play set at the end of World War II.

Entitled No Place For A Woman, Cordelia O’Neill’s play combines theatre with live music and dance to tell the extraordinary story of two women, seemingly worlds apart, who become inextricably entwined in their struggle to survive.

The wife of a prison camp commandant is throwing a party. She asks her husband for champagne. Instead he brings home a ballet dancer from the camp.

No Place For A Woman stars Ruth Gemmell and Emma Paetz, and Elliott Rennie on cello and is directed by Kate Budgen.

Ruth Gemmell has worked at the RSC (Midsummer Mischief, Midwinter, Regan in King Lear, Macbeth), National Theatre (CoramBoy) , Bush Theatre (Sixty Six Books, Helter Skelter/Land of the Dead), Hampstead Theatre (Ancient Lights) and the Royal Court (The Weir). Her recent TV roles include Octavia Putney in Penny Dreadful, two series of Home Fires and Jen Dugdale in two series of Utopia. Her lms include Fever Pitch, and Good.

Emma Paetz is a recent graduate of Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She was in You’re Human Like the Rest of Them at the Finborough Theatre and the lm Final Girl. Her roles during training included Hester in The Deep Blue Sea, April in Company, Arkadina in The Seagull and Cassandra in The Trojan Women.

Elliott Rennie, who is composing the music for the production, was last seen in the West End in Shakespeare in Love and has recently performed in Pinocchio at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough. He’s also performed at Southwark Playhouse, Derby Theatre, MAC, Belfast, New Vic, Stoke and toured the UK and abroad with Les Enfants Terribles. Elliott has worked as a composer and M.D. at Derby Theatre, Soho Theatre and extensively with the National Youth Theatre.

No Place For A Woman will get its world premiere at Theatre503 from Wednesday 3 May to Saturday 27 May. You can find further details on the website www. theatre503.com