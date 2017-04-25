Charlton midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey: I know I need to add more goals to my game

Jake Forster-Caskey knows that he needs to add more goals to his game.

The Charlton midfielder, signed from Brighton in the January transfer window, scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win at Chesterfield on Saturday – potentially the first or second goal of his Addicks career as the goal he was involved with against Southend is set to go to a Football League dubious goals panel.

The 23-year-old admits that goal scoring is an area of his game he must improve.

“I feel like I need to add goals to my game,” he said.

“People will say that I’m quite neat and tidy but if you can start adding goals and assists you become much more valuable and you impact the game a lot more. I’ve been working hard. Lee Bowyer has come in and he’s helped. We’ve got Johnnie Jackson here who always helps me and tells me I need to get into the box more. The gaffer as well has been on at me about scoring more goals so I’ve been working hard behind the scenes and hopefully now it’s paying off.

“I’ve only scored a handful of goals in my career. I’m still young so if I can keep improving the goals can come. Hopefully they do because if we’re looking to next season – if we can score from midfield and all different areas – they’re the teams that go up.”

Forster-Caskey, who also worked under Karl Robinson at Milton Keynes, earned and then missed a penalty deep into injury time at The Proact Stadium, which clearly upset the former Rotherham loanee.

“It’s nice to win but I’m a little bit gutted about the penalty at the end,” he explained.

“Overall we’re happy to start picking up results because now it’s about looking ahead to next year and going into next season with a positive vibe. When you get a penalty, I expect to score it. I’m a little bit gutted but we’ve won and we’ve scored. Plus it’s my birthday Tuesday.

“At one stage we were all looking at the bottom four and we knew we were getting close to it. Now there’s no pressure on us. We’ve know we’ve not done very well this season but we’re all focused for next year. We’ve got one game to go and if we can pick up another win we’ll be going into next year full of confidence.”