Millwall boss tells players to embrace final day pressure at Bristol Rovers

Neil Harris has urged his Millwall players to embrace the pressure of Sunday’s make-or-break trip to Bristol Rovers.

The Lions will be assured of a League One play-off spot if they win at The Memorial Stadium. Any other result will open the door for Southend United or Rochdale to snare sixth place in the table.

Millwall need to regroup after a 3-0 defeat against Oxford United at The Den at the weekend.

“The players will have anticipation and nervousness leading up to the Bristol Rovers game – but we have to use that to our advantage,” said Harris. “We have to play like it means the world to us.

“It is a one-off. It is like a play-off final in itself, because we need to win it to get into the play-offs. If we do get through then the game can be used as an experience moving forward.

“This is nerve-jangling but I wouldn’t swap our position for those teams at the bottom like Coventry, Chesterfield and Swindon, or ones that can’t get into the top six like Oxford and Peterborough.

“I’d love to be Bolton Wanderers or Fleetwood Town – fighting for second spot – but we still have a brilliant opportunity.

“I have got a big week in front of me and have to make some big decisions. I’m embracing and looking forward to it. The players have to do the same. The fans travelling will have nervous energy, but there will be excitement as well.”

Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams revealed after the Oxford defeat that the players knew other results were going in their favour as the clock ticked down.

“It was only right at the end I was aware of other scores,” said Harris.

“I don’t mind the players knowing – there were a few niggly tackles going in towards the end due to the frustration and disappointment. So it was a good thing them knowing the results – they managed to keep calm heads and didn’t do anything stupid to get a red card.

“We have to focus on ourselves. We learned a very valuable lesson on Saturday that if we don’t take care of our own business and are not at the races from the first minute against any team in this division, then you get beaten.”