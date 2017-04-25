Christian Benteke: I was motivated on Liverpool return – but out of respect I didn’t celebrate brace

Christian Benteke admitted he was extra fired up to perform again Liverpool – even though the Crystal Palace striker did not celebrate his two goals.

The 26-year-old was offloaded by the Reds in the summer but his double against his old employers on Sunday took his tally to 16 goals in all competitions since he switched to South London in August. Benteke said: “I said to myself if I got the chance to score I wouldn’t celebrate it because I respect Liverpool. What happened when I was here is behind me, but I was motivated.”

Benteke chose to celebrate his first goal at Anfield with Mamadou Sakho, who was ineligible to play as part of the loan agreement when Palace snapped him up midway through the campaign.

He did not go into detail on his celebration with Sakho. Benteke said: “It was between him and me. I told him as soon as I score I will come to him.”

Andros Townsend refused to say Palace were safe.

He said: “No, not yet. We’re almost there but we’ve got a difficult last five games.”