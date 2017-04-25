Dulwich Hamlet at home to Enfield Town in Ryman League Premier Division play-offs

Dulwich Hamlet face Enfield Town in the Ryman League Premier Division play-offs on Thursday – a 3-0 home win over Wingate & Finchley on Saturday securing them a third-place finish.

Matt Drage was fortunate not to see red for two cautionable offences during a goal-less first 45 minutes and was replaced by Sanchez Ming at the break.

Former Crystal Palace striker Ibra Sekajja put Dulwich ahead in the 48th minute as he rounded the keeper finished left-footed from a tight angle.

Sekajja was denied a second as Shane Gore saved with his legs. But the striker converted a Nyren Clunis cross on the hour mark.

Substitutes Dipo Akinyemi and Panutche Camara combined for the third goal of the afternoon, the latter finishing high past Gore.

Wingate’s Ahmet Rifat saw red for a second foul in the closing stages.