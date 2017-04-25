Tooting & Mitcham win Ryman League Division One South title

Tooting & Mitcham manager Frank Wilson admitted feeling mixed emotions immediately after the club clinched the Ryman League Division One South title at Dorking Wanderers.

The hosts won 1-0 in Westhumble but the Terrors still pipped their rivals due to a superior goal difference.

Wilson said: “It made for a strange feeling because after the game you’re trying to detach yourself from the result. I was disappointed at how the game went, but then you’re reminded it didn’t make a lot of difference because we won the league.

With the visitors knowing anything better than a five-goal defeat would see them lift the title, the game featured little to write home about.

Dorking fielded an attacking 4-2-4 formation and won their first corner within 15 seconds. Tooting keeper Kyle Merson brilliantly blocked a James McShane effort, one-on-one, after Chris Boulter had flicked on a Robb Sheridan long throw in the 11th minute and then acrobatically turned away a deflected Giuseppe Sole free-kick eight minutes later.

Tooting got a grip on the game to ensure Sole’s close-range finish in the 71st minute was never likely to kick-start a late siege.

The goalscorer was red carded three minutes from time for pushing an opponent in the face. Chace O’Neill and Sandy Cunningham each went close on two occasions with Mike Dixon thumping a shot onto the bar as Tooting strove to end on a high.

But there was no silencing the black and white army who had made all the din among a 635-strong crowd for 90 minutes.

“Just looking at the supporters and how it makes them feel – and obviously how they’re so supportive of us – to be able to get the title this season is amazing,” added Wilson.