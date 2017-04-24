Mark Stoneman: I need to produce even more runs to attract England attention

Warwickshire must be sick of the sight of Surrey’s Mark Stoneman, who followed up the 165 he made against the Bears at the Oval in the curtain-raiser to the County Championship season with 123 in the weekend’s return fixture at Edgbaston.

However, if the former Durham opener is to fulfil his dream of playing for England, he believes the bar needs to be even higher.

“I can imagine if the selectors are sitting round a table they’d look at me and say: ‘Yep, he scores his runs, fifties and sixties, a couple of hundreds thrown in a year – and that’s been a similar pattern for four years now’,” said the 29-year-old left-hander.

“But for me to kick on to that next level, it’s all about making double hundreds. Double hundreds are what win Test matches. Double hundreds win four-day games. So, that would be my way in.”

“But I am going really well. All the hard work I did over the winter seems to be paying off. It’s not only me. Everybody gave their all during pre-season.

“We’ve had Footie (Mark Footitt) starting the season with a couple of five-fers – that’s reward for the work he did – and the top four have all made good scores. So, we’re all looking to kick on.

“My 123 ebbed and flowed a little bit. It wasn’t my most fluent innings. I had to get through a couple of tough spells – one from Rikki Clarke and one from Chris Wright as well. To get through those and keep building partnerships was key.

“The nature of the pitch at Edgbaston meant you went through periods where if the bowlers went searching for it, they would get exposed quite quickly; but where they settled into a length and kept bashing away they could dry the runs up and make it quite tough for you to score.

“After two days the plan was just to go as big as possible in our first innings, tick off all five batting points first, create as big a lead as possible and, from there, with our bowling attack, to put Warwickshire under real pressure.”

With fellow new arrival Scott Borthwick making 108 not out against Lancashire, in Surrey’s second outing of the season, and Kumar Sangakkara hitting successive tons (136 against Lancashire and 105 against Warwickshire) all of Surrey’s century-makers to date are Durham old boys.

“Scott and I have both settled in and had a couple of good scores,” said Stoneman. “We’ve spent some time in the middle together. We used to bat quite well together up the road (in Durham) and we’re looking to continue that for Surrey.

“As for Sanga, he just oozes class. What he’s done and achieved in the game speaks for itself. But what he brings to a partnership out in the middle is second to none.

“He speaks when he needs to and has respect for what they guy at the other end is trying to do. But if there’s something he can offer, which he thinks will benefit that individual or the team he’s always willing to speak and help out.”