Crystal Palace make it three straight wins at Anfield – Premier League safety looks to be secured

Christian Benteke’s double condemned former side Liverpool to defeat at Anfield as Crystal Palace came from behind to all but ensure Premier League safety.

The striker, who has netted 15 times this season, took revenge with a close range finish in both halves.

The first came after 44 minutes of a first half which lacked quality, and in which the hosts looked the better side.

Joel Ward fed a delightful pass behind the defence for Yohan Cabaye to run onto, and he crossed to the back post for Benteke to fire into the roof of the net with just three first half minutes remaining.

It was not an undeserved equaliser, but Palace had not been at their best.

Philippe Coutinho had opened the scoring with a free-kick from distance which beat Wayne Hennessey at his far post after 24 minutes.

But the Eagles rallied and stood firm defensively, before gaining their reward.

They came out for the second half with more purpose, retaining their shape but pushing forward more.

Again, it was the Reds who looked most likely to score, but they squandered several good opportunities.

Andros Townsend, reborn under Sam Allardyce, and an instrumental performer in Palace’s resurgence, raced down the left wing and to the frustration of Benteke failed to deliver a cross to his unmarked team-mate at the far post.

Instead, he earned a corner. It was whipped in by Jason Puncheon and the Belgian striker was on hand to tuck home the winner on 74 minutes.