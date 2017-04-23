Comedy and how to survive it – from the front line of the stand-up circuit

Ever wondered how and, more importantly, WHY someone would try Stand Up Comedy? Aspiring multi-talented Bermondsey comic, Lizzie Hopley, is not only doing it, she chronicles the journey in her new blog: Diary of a Stand-Up Virgin. In an exclusive interview with her Stand-Up self, she explains how it all came about…

LH So, Lizzie Hopley, why has it taken you an AGE to try Stand Up? Is it a Bucket List thing?

S-UV Why would I put Stand-Up Comedy on my Bucket List? People put NICE things on their Bucket List – things you shouldn’t die without experiencing.

LH Ironic. Coz you’ve died doing Stand Up.

S-UV I wouldn’t describe it as a death. More a slow bleeding out.

LH But you’ve always wanted to do this?

S-UV Always. I always watched stand-up, had my heroes, wrote reams of material. I even did a gig once, in a galaxy far far away…

LH And?

S-UV My bowel nearly fell out with fear. I didn’t eat for 3 days. I was literally struck DUMB.

LH So you died.

S-UV Amazingly, no. The gig actually went well. It was the famous Buzz Club in Manchester. Where Jason Manford started. All my heroes performed there: Steve Coogan, Peter Kay, Frank Skinner, Linda Smith, Eddie Izzard. I was on the same bill as the wondrous Caroline Aherne. This was in the days when she was trying out characters – Sister Mary Immaculate – before Mrs Merton even. She gave me advice in the loo to take stuff to London.

LH But your bowel fell out instead.

S-UV Yeah. That kind of put a stop to my comedy career. You know we’re not actually talking about a medical catastrophe? We’re talking about fear?

LH Do you explain your jokes on stage too?

SU-V Just so long as we’re clear. I do still have a bowel.

LH So what did you do instead?

SU-V You know what I did.

LH Yeah yeah, you trained as an actor, got into RADA, pranced with the RSC, got stung by Triffids, hanged by Timothy Spall and did lots and lots of temping work. You also wrote professionally, took worthy stuff to Edinburgh, had plays commissioned for stage and radio and 100s of absolute masterpieces rejected.