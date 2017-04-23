Comedy and how to survive it – from the front line of the stand-up circuit

Ever wondered how and, more importantly, WHY someone would try Stand Up Comedy? Aspiring multi-talented Bermondsey comic, Lizzie Hopley, is not only doing it, she chronicles the journey in her new blog: Diary of a Stand-Up Virgin. In an exclusive interview with her Stand-Up self, she explains how it all came about…
LH So, Lizzie Hopley, why has it taken you an AGE to try Stand Up? Is it a Bucket List thing?
S-UV Why would I put Stand-Up Comedy on my Bucket List? People put NICE things on their Bucket List – things you shouldn’t die without experiencing.
LH Ironic. Coz you’ve died doing Stand Up.
S-UV I wouldn’t describe it as a death. More a slow bleeding out.
LH But you’ve always wanted to do this?
S-UV Always. I always watched stand-up, had my heroes, wrote reams of material. I even did a gig once, in a galaxy far far away…
LH And?
S-UV My bowel nearly fell out with fear. I didn’t eat for 3 days. I was literally struck DUMB.
LH So you died.
S-UV Amazingly, no. The gig actually went well. It was the famous Buzz Club in Manchester. Where Jason Manford started. All my heroes performed there: Steve Coogan, Peter Kay, Frank Skinner, Linda Smith, Eddie Izzard. I was on the same bill as the wondrous Caroline Aherne. This was in the days when she was trying out characters – Sister Mary Immaculate – before Mrs Merton even. She gave me advice in the loo to take stuff to London.
LH But your bowel fell out instead.
S-UV Yeah. That kind of put a stop to my comedy career. You know we’re not actually talking about a medical catastrophe? We’re talking about fear?
LH Do you explain your jokes on stage too?
SU-V Just so long as we’re clear. I do still have a bowel.
LH So what did you do instead?
SU-V You know what I did.
LH Yeah yeah, you trained as an actor, got into RADA, pranced with the RSC, got stung by Triffids, hanged by Timothy Spall and did lots and lots of temping work. You also wrote professionally, took worthy stuff to Edinburgh, had plays commissioned for stage and radio and 100s of absolute masterpieces rejected.
SU-V Cleverly done, getting the CV in there.
LH I just don’t want you painting us as some cowardly failed comic who says ‘bowel’ a lot and ignored the advice of a total-legend in a Manchester toilet.
SU-V Right-o.
LH So. A million, trillion years later, you decide to try again. What changed?
SU-V I never stopped going to gigs. Every time I saw a good comic, it inspired me. A bad one, it did the same. And ever so slowly, the desire outweighed the fear. AND I told people I was doing it. So then I HAD to.
LH Good tactic. What do they think?
SU-V My friends are very impressed and proud. None of them have seen me perform. No, a few have. I’m starting to let people know locations and times now. My mother was different. She said it was the behaviour of a masochist and she was worried about what she’d raised.
LH So, you’ve started a blog: Diary of a Stand-Up Virgin. Are you secretly hoping someone will publish it and you’ll get rich?
SU-V I have NEVER considered this.
LH Liar. What else it is for?
SU-V The blog works in several ways. If a gig goes badly, it makes a great new post. It’s like my own support group. It’s also meant as a kind of guide to wannabe comics. How do you get gigs? What to expect? How do you survive? And hopefully a laugh for lovers of live comedy, sadistic voyeurs: “Read my blog – follow my experiences, my deaths, my slow bleeding outs, my successes…”
LH Successes?
S-UV SHUT UP I RECENTLY WON A TROPHY
LH Is that the plastic one that’s the size of your thumb with a barcode still on it.
S-UV Yeah. Make sure you send them the picture.
- Read Lizzie Hopley’s blog: Diary of a Stand-Up Virgin: www.lizziehopley.com
- Lizzie Hopley stars in Little Boy Blue, about the 2007 murder of schoolboy Rhys Jones, which begins tomorrow, Monday, from 9pm and for the next three Mondays.