Greenwich Borough cruise past Guernsey to secure third spot and home play-off tie

Greenwich Borough cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Guernsey on the final day of the Ryman League Division One South season, confirming a home play-off semi-final against Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday night.

The Borough made a dream start as Charlie MacDonald opened the scoring after just two minutes. Peter Sweeney sent a ball over the top of the defence and the striker lifted over the keeper to claim his 27th goal of the season.

They doubled their advantage in the 30th minute as Mohamed Eisa picked the ball up inside his own half, exchanged a one-two with MacDonald before his effort bobbled into the top corner.

The home side were completely dominant throughout the match and almost made it 3-0 when Guernsey keeper Josh Addison missed a Glenn Wilson diagonal, allowing MacDonald a clear sight of goal but Simon Geall managed to get back at the near post in time to send it behind for a corner.

MacDonald went close a few minutes later as Addison palmed his header away before a miscommunication between the Green Lions defenders gifted Eisa a chance but Addison did well to smother his effort.

The Borough did make it 3-0 early in the second half, through Eisa again. The winger got on the end of a Sweeney through ball, made his way past two defenders before slotting past Addison in the Guernsey goal.

They wrapped up the game in the 57th minute as former Charlton midfielder Bradley Pritchard made it 4-0 with his first ever Borough goal. Guernsey once again failed to clear and Millwall loanee Harry Donovan slipped in Pritchard and he tucked it home from the edge of the box, much to the jubilation of the Borough fans who had been desperate to see him score.

Peter Sweeney almost made it 5-0 when his free-kick smashed the crossbar, before Denness forced a good save from Addison. They take on Corinthian Casuals in the play-off semi-final at the DGS Stadium on Tuesday 25th April.