Millwall midfielder: I won’t be feeling pressure as season hits crunch time at Bristol Rovers

The pressure will be on Millwall to deliver the right result at Bristol Rovers on Sunday – but Shaun Williams won’t feel the heat.

The Lions know that anything less than a win at The Memorial Stadium will open the door for Southend United or Rochdale to overtake them.

Williams’ first season at the South London club saw them beat Bournemouth 1-0 at The Den on the final day of the 2013-14 season to stay in the Championship.

“Each persons deals with it differently but I don’t feel much pressure at all,” said Williams.

“I don’t change the way I play – win, lose or draw.

“It’s a do-or-die situation. We have to win. It wasn’t our day against Oxford. It was a little bit disappointing but then again we still have it in our own hands.

“We started the game quite well but got hit with two early goals. It’s an uphill battle from there. We’re probably a team who needs to take the lead first – we’re not the best at breaking teams down.

“But it is what it is, we move on from it. You can’t look too much at it because it might start to affect different people and bring a bit of a different mood to the camp. Now we’ve got to focus on Sunday.”

Southend and Rochdale both missed the opportunity to overtake Millwall – goals after the hour mark shifting the Lions back into the top six.

“We were aware of it towards the end of the game,” said Williams. “Just from different voices [telling us].

“We didn’t start the season too well, we had a bit of a bad run for a while but then picked up this year. We’re still in a good position.”