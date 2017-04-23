Millwall boss: I have got to get team and formation spot-on for play-off decider at Bristol Rovers

Millwall boss Neil Harris has admitted he has a decision to make over changes for next Sunday’s League One play-off decider at Bristol Rovers.

The Lions lost 3-0 to Oxford United on Saturday.

Harris was critical of the last two goals. Conor McAleny’s second goal of the afternoon was fired past Jordan Archer from a tight angle and the keeper also came flying out for the corner which was headed home by Joshua Ruffels, who was allowed a free run onto the ball in.

“The first one was a really good goal,” said Harris. “The next two are avoidable – either my goalkeeper doing better or us doing better as a defensive unit.”

When asked if Archer was rusty on his return to the starting line-up after nearly a month out of the team – returning to the bench for the last two matches after a quad injury, Harris replied: “He shouldn’t be rusty. He has trained for the last two weeks and been knocking on the door to say he wants to be in the team.

“He has proved himself to be a very, very good goalkeeper over a period of time. He won our Player of the Year last season. Today wasn’t one of his best moments.

“But every position gives me something to think about next week.

“It’s about a calm head. The players have been brilliant this year. They’ve played a lot of games and there have been a lot of really good performances.

“Today they didn’t perform well. But those other 60 games go out the window. We go to Bristol and I’ve got to pick a team, the right team and right formation, to beat Bristol Rovers.

“I’m sure there will be a disappointed person or two in my dressing room come Sunday. But it’s too early now to talk about changes.”