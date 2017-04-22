Charlton man urged to add goals to his game – Karl Robinson

Karl Robinson has called for Charlton midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey to make sure he gets the most out of his undoubted talent.

The 22-year-old, signed from Brighton in January, scored the Addicks’ opener and missed a late penalty in the 2-1 win at Chesterfield on Saturday, with Ricky Holmes bagging the South Londoners’ other goal.

Robinson has called for Forster-Caskey to add more goals to his game and ensure he doesn’t let his ability go to waste.

“I’ve always said about Jake that his talent is unquestionable but he needs to add goals to his game consistently,” explained the Charlton boss.

“That’s why he wanted the penalty so much, he wants to get more goals. He can play a number of positions and his ball striking is exceptional. Hopefully he’ll play well next week, have a good pre-season and he’ll come back twice the player he is now – that’s got to be his aim. If it isn’t, he’s letting his talent down.”

The victory in Derbyshire was the Addicks’ fifth and came in what will be their last away game of the campaign. Robinson felt that his charges earned that victory but was disappointed in the manor that Chesterfield’s late consolation goal was conceded – with Ezri Konsa caught in possession on the edge of the Addicks box.

“I thought we were very strong today, comfortable,” he said.

“The game plan was to soak it up and hit them on the counter attack whenever we could. I thought the three in the middle were very good, moved the ball efficiently and our two wide players caused threats. It was a good all round performance and I’d like to say thanks to the fans for travelling all year. I know it’s been hard for everybody but they still support us and we can’t ask anymore.

“It could have been a lot better. I was disappointed with that goal at the end. He (Konsa) will learn from that, he’s a young player who will learn and grow. I’d rather do it when we’re 2-0 up away from home and it doesn’t cost us any points. Sometimes they cost you points.”

Robinson has spoken over the last couple of weeks of wanting to remain at the summit of an ten-team league at the bottom of League One and expressed his delight that the Addicks now cant be caught by any side in the bottom nine, with the Addicks even over-taking AFC Wimbledon after today’s results.

“I wanted to stay top of that league, now mathematically we can’t be caught by anyone. If we win our game next week we can jump up two more places which I know isn’t enough but we’re starting to take shape a little bit more.”