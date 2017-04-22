Chelsea smash Spurs in FA Cup semi sensation

Chelsea smashed title rivals Spurs 4-2 with sensational goals at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semi-final this evening to book their place final next month.

A brace from Willian, one a penalty and two beauties from substitute Eden Hazard and a rasper from Nemanja Matic 10 minutes from time destroyed an otherwise lively-looking Spurs who twice levelled through Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

But this was a master class from head coach Antonio Conte who surprised everyone by starting with Diego Costa and Hazard on the bench.

It proved pivotal, especially in the second half when Spurs, back at 2-2, looked to have taken the puff out of Chelsea.

Hazard’s daisy-cutter and Matic’s blaster were enough.

Willian had twice put the Blues in the lead only for Spurs to rally through Harry Kane and Alli.

But this was a day for the league leaders to put a serious nail in the confidence of Spurs.

Chelsea took the lead with the first attack when Willian powered home a sensational free-kick from just outside the Spurs penalty area on five minutes.

Pedro was sent clear by Michy Batshuayi and was hacked down by Toby Alderewireld who received a yellow card for his last-gasp challenge.

Up stepped Brazilian Willian who curled an inch-perfect curling right footer past the desperately diving Hugo Lloris and the ball sailed past his right fingers, by inches but by enough.

But the lead lasted just 13 minutes as the Blues failed to stem a simple cross into the penalty area, where Nathan Ake allowed Harry Kane to get away a stooping, glancing header, from six yards out, which which zipped off the grass and past Thibaut Courtois.

Dele Alli then stamped on the ankle of David Luiz on 22 minutes, a decision missed by refeee Martin Atkinson.

Eric Dier had a great chance to put Spurs into the lead with 10 minutes of the first half left, when a deep cross from the left was met by the England midfielder, another glances, but this time, the ball inched past Courtois’s goal for a goalkick.

Under pressure Chelsea were then awarded a penalty with four minutes on the clock as Victor Moses was hacked down in nthe Spurs penalty area by Heung-Min Son.

Up stepped Willian who sent Lloris the wrong was and smashed the ball into the fly hand corner of the net to put the Blues 2-1 up.

There were no changes of personnel at the break.

But the first chance fell to Spurs and it reaped dividends when a deep ball into the Chelsea area on 53 minutes was met sensationally on the half volley by Dele Alli, who Iashed the ball into the net to level the scores.

With Chelsea under the cosh, head coach decided enough was enough and brought on Diego Costa for Batshuayi and Eden Hazard for Willian on 60 minutes.

Incredibly after a long period of Spurs pressure, Chelsea got a corner and the ball fell invitingly on the edge of the penalty area, on the left hand side, to Hazard, who slammed home a left-footed daisy-cutter through a phalanx of players and beyond the grasp of Lloris to restore the west Londoners’ lead.

If that was good then with 10 minutes left, Nemanja Matic produced the goal of the season by arrowing a left footer from the edge of the Spurs area that cut straight through the Spurs defence past Lloris and smacked off the underside of the crossbar and into his top right- and corner of the net.

Kane almost notched a late consolation with a vicious free-kick deep into added time, but Courtois managed to hold onto the ball and it squirmed under his body

Teams:

Chelsea: Courtois, Alonso, Ake, Kante, Oedro, Moses, Matic, Willian, Batshuayi, Azpilicueta, Luiz

Subs: Begovic, Fabregas, Zouma, hazard, Costa, Terry, Chalobah

Spurs: Lloris, Alderweirled, Vertonghen, Son, Kane, Wanyama, Dier, Trippier, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen

Subs, Walker, Jansen, N’Koudou, Sissoko, Wimmer, Lopez, Davies

Referee: Martin Atkinson