Millwall boss Harris: I would have jumped at the play-off scenario facing Millwall

Millwall boss Neil Harris was left unhappy with his side’s display in today’s 3-0 loss to Oxford United – but admits he would have taken their final day scenario at Bristol Rovers.

The Lions stayed in sixth spot in League One as Rochdale drew and Southend United lost.

It means that the South Londoners will be in the play-offs if they win at Rovers next weekend, regardless of other results.

Harris said: “We were really poor today. It was a really poor Millwall performance. The Millwall team in the first half had yellow shirts on.

“After 17 games here and over-running team after team after team – including Premier League ones – we perform like that in the last home game of the season.

“Then I get told we’re still in sixth place with a game to go and you have to pinch yourself a little bit.

“As bad as we were, what a great position we’re in. We’ll wake up tomorrow and review and analyse. We can be so much better and we will be better at Bristol Rovers.

“What a great opportunity we’ve got. We were hugely disappointing today but our fate’s in our hands. So many times this year, probably from November onwards, if you’d said you need to go to Bristol Rovers and win to finish in the top six I’d snap your hand off.”