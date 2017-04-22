Millwall in League One play-off spot despite heavy loss to Oxford United

Millwall are in the League One play-off places despite a 3-0 defeat against Oxford United – meaning a win next Sunday at Bristol Rovers will extend their season.

At one stage the Lions had dropped to eighth in the table but Southend United’s defeat at Shrewsbury Town and Oldham battling back to level at Rochdale pushed them back into the final play-off spot.

Millwall will go into the knockout stage of the League One campaign if they can end a run of back-to-back defeats.

But the loss to Oxford was far more unpalatable than Easter Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town. The reverse to the Cod Army saw them bombard the home side’s goal – fortune deserting them.

On this occasion they were strangely off the pace against Oxford, who were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes through former Charlton loanee Conor McAleny.

The winger was given time and space on the edge of the box to slide a low shot past Jordan Archer, restored to the starting line-up in place of Tom King. And McAleny had his second soon after, cutting inside a Lions defender and beating the keeper from a tight angle.

Aiden O’Brien was denied by Simon Eastwood – which would have potentially given Millwall a lifeline in the match in the second half.

Josh Ruffels headed a third on 71 minutes with Archer marooned after coming for a corner and not getting anywhere near it.