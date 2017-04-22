Chesterfield 1 Charlton 2 – Addicks finish away campaign with victory as Holmes and Forster-Caskey on target

Goals from Jake Forster-Caskey and Ricky Holmes secured victory for Charlton in their final away game of the campaign at relegated Chesterfield.

It’s only their fifth triumph on the road all season and came despite Reece Mitchell scoring a late consolation for the hosts, before Forster-Caskey missed a penalty with the last kick off the game.

Mitchell gave the Addicks an early let off, miscuing as he went to tap home from six yards, before Dan Gardner stung the palms of Declan Rudd from a tight angle.

Holmes first went in search of a set-piece strike for the second successive game midway through the first half but saw his free-kick tipped over by Thurston Stuckmann. Josh Magennis snatched at a chance when Holmes slipped him through in the area.

Karl Robinson’s men did have the lead eight minutes before the break, as Joe Aribo’s perseverance saw the ball break for Forster-Caskey on the edge of the area. The January signing, whose apparent winner against Southend a few weeks ago was ruled an own goal, fired a low shot across the goalkeeper to register his first for the club.

Andrew Crofts nearly gifted Gary Caldwell’s side an equaliser before the break, losing possession on the edge of his own area but Nathan Byrne provided a last-ditch block on Joe Rowley’s goalbound effort.

Jon Nolan blazed over from a tight angle early in the second period but Holmes’ 12th goal of his injury-plagued campaign had the Addicks in control 10 minutes after the restart.

Karlan Ahearne-Grant’s run was halted illegally on the edge of the area and Holmes’ free-kick took a wicked deflection off the wall to completely wrong-foot Struckmann and nestle in the far corner.

Kristian Dennis rattled the crossbar with a volley as the Spireites tried to find a way back into the contest but they were unable to prevent their 26th defeat of a miserable season at The Proact Stadium, despite Mitchell’s late goal that halved the deficit.

Forster-Caskey had a chance to make the game safe as he was fouled in the penalty area, but his spot-kick, which proved to be the last kick of the game, was saved by Struckmann.

The result meant that 573 travelling Charlton fans ended their campaign of away days on a positive note.