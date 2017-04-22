Johnnie Jackson set to sign new Charlton deal next week

Karl Robinson has confirmed that Charlton captain Johnnie Jackson will be at the club next season, with an announcement due to be made this week.

The skipper, whose current deal expires at the end of this campaign, has performed a player-coach role since Karl Robinson joined the club midway through the season and Robinson hinted that he will lean more towards the coaching side of things next year.

“Jacko is going to maybe come and do some more coaching next season,” explained the Charlton manager.

“I want Jacko to lead the team out next week (against Swindon). I think it’s going to be an important game for him and with Chris Solly behind him, it will be nice to end the season with players who have Charlton running through their blood on the pitch. I want to see them back together again because they’re top players.

“We’ve made a decision and he’s made a decision,” continued Robinson.

“He knows what I think of him. You see the relationship that we have; I want good people at this place. I want people who can teach me about Charlton.

“I’ve got Lee Bowyer who can teach me about this club from years ago and Jacko over recent years – through the success and through the negativity – he’s been through it all. It’s nice for me to learn from that, to grow and to try and educate the new players on what being a Charlton player would be like.”