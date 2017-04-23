Charlton boss admits admiration for Bradford City winger, who is free agent in the summer

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has confirmed he is an admirer of Bradford City winger Mark Marshall.

The South London Press reported at the start of this week that the Addicks have made the wideman, out of contract at the end of the campaign, a top target this summer.

‘I like Mark – but Bradford are in the play-offs,” said Robinson. “In some ways I’m not going to comment on somebody else’s players when they have games coming up.

“But Mark is a really good player. He’s a local boy from London. But he is going into a play-off campaign, which is a big thing for Bradford.”