Sunday, April 23, 2017
Charlton boss admits admiration for Bradford City winger, who is free agent...

Charlton boss admits admiration for Bradford City winger, who is free agent in the summer

By Richard Cawley -
0
352
Bradford City's Mark Marshall knows how to celebrate after scoring his team's 2nd goal

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has confirmed he is an admirer of Bradford City winger Mark Marshall.

The South London Press reported at the start of this week that the Addicks have made the wideman, out of contract at the end of the campaign, a top target this summer.

‘I like Mark – but Bradford are in the play-offs,” said Robinson. “In some ways I’m not going to comment on somebody else’s players when they have games coming up.

“But Mark is a really good player. He’s a local boy from London. But he is going into a play-off campaign, which is a big thing for Bradford.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton boss admits admiration for Bradford City winger, who is free agent...