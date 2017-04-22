Chris Solly’s Charlton absence explained by boss Karl Robinson

Charlton boss Karl Robinson is expecting to have Chris Solly back from his knee injury for the final day of the League One campaign against Swindon Town next Sunday.

The right-back has been missing in recent weeks.

And Robinson admits that Solly could have been rushed back if the final games of the season had something resting on them for the Addicks.

“If we needed to win a game for survival or promotion then I’m sure we would be able to get him fit,” said the Charlton boss. “But for me I don’t think it is right risking him.

“It’s about Sols getting ready for Swindon, having a good break and getting himself the fittest he has got himself – come back ready and raring to go.”