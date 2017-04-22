Millwall v Oxford United team line-ups: Lions trio return for crunch League One clash

Jordan Archer, Tony Craig and Jake Cooper all return to Millwall’s starting line-up for their League One clash with Oxford United this afternoon.

Goalkeeper Archer recently returned to the bench after a re-occurence of his quad injury. Craig has recovered from a dead leg.

On-loan Reading defender Cooper comes back into the side in the absence of Shaun Hutchinson, forced off with a rib injury in Easter Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town.

Millwall are in the sixth and final League One play-off slot and only a victory will guarantee they are not knocked out of the position by Southend United, who go to Shrewsbury Town.

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Webster, Cooper, Craig, O’Brien, Thompson, Williams, Wallace, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Cummings, Martin, Worrall, Onyedinma, Butcher, Ferguson.

Oxford: Eastwood, Ribeiro, Skarz, Lundstram, Nelson, Maguire, McAleny, Ruffels, Raglan, Johnson, Carroll. Subs: Stevens, Hemmings, Edwards, Rothwell, Hall, Long, Dunkley.