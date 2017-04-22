Chesterfield v Charlton team line-ups: Karlan Ahearne-Grant handed first league start of season

Karlan Ahearne-Grant has been awarded his first league start of the season by Karl Robinson as Charlton prepare to face Chesterfield.

The 19-year-old hasn’t found the net in ten appearances in all competitions this campaign, with his last first team goal for the club coming away at Cardiff City in September 2015.

He’s expected to play as a wing-forward in a fluid 4-3-3/4-5-1 formation for the South Londoners, with Josh Magennis as the lead striker.

Ezri Konsa will drop into defence to fill the void left by Patrick Bauer who takes a place on the bench, with Jordan Botaka the other absentee from the eleven who started the Easter Monday win over Gillingham.

This means there’s space for Joe Aribo to return to the Addicks midfield as Charlton look to do the double over the already relegated Spireites – whose manager Gary Caldwell was interviewed for the vacant Addicks role after Russell Slade was sacked in November.

Youngsters Anfernee Dijksteel and Aaron Barnes both get a place on the bench for the visitors.

Charlton: Rudd, Byrne, Konsa, Pearce, Dasilva, Crofts, Forster-Caskey, Aribo, Holmes, Ahearne-Grant, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Dijksteel, Barnes, Bauer, Jackson, Novak, Botaka