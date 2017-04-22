Forest Hill super-middleweight Darryll Williams: English title win will kickstart my career

Darryll Williams says tonight’s English super-middleweight title fight will massively kick his career on.

The Forest-Hill boxer has 14 straight wins and challenges Jahmaine Smyle at the Leicester Arena – the BoxNation promotion will be shown live on BT Sport. Smyle has a 14-4-2 record and outpointed former Charlton and Crystal Palace striker Leon McKenzie in his last bout in November.

“I don’t see this going longer than eight rounds,” said Williams. “Between rounds one and eight is when the magic is going to happen.

“This fight is life-changing for me. Once I win this and promoters and fans see me then things will definitely change. It’s going to be the start of my career. I’ve had a lot of grafting, dramas and injuries. My manager Dean Powell died. I’ve pushed back from all that. I had to go on small-hall shows With Mickey Helliett. It has been hard work.”

Smyle has claimed that Williams does not merit a crack at his belt.

“I think he is trying to make himself feel he’s the bigger man and it is someone little coming to him,” said Williams. “That’s part of him gaining confidence. He’s in for a big surprise if he believes I don’t deserve to be in the position I am now. I have done the graft – 10 weeks of training – I’m going to take his head off.

“Smyle’s got to have some sort of ability to be where he is at but I don’t think he has got anything on me. I’m not underestimating him, that’s just me being confident. My style of fighting is all wrong for him. He’s a guy who likes to work at his own pace and I don’t think he can run that with me. I’m going to be all over him like a rash.”

Greenwich heavyweight Daniel Dubois (1-0) faces Blaise Mendouo (3-1) as part of the Leicester show. The 19-year-old halted Marcus Kelly on his debut earlier this month.

Peckham welterWeight Johnny Garton (19-1) fights Ivica Gogosevic (12-22-2) at York Hall, Bethnal Green on Saturday.