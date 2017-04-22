Preview: Madelaine Cunningham’s critically acclaimed play Full Circle to be staged at Theatre N16 in Balham

After a critically acclaimed run at the Arts Theatre in 2015, Madelaine Cunningham’s Full Circle plays London again, this time at Theatre N16 in Balham next month.

Four of the most notorious women in Greek mythology – Phaedra, Helen, Medea, and Clytemnestra – have been removed from the blood-stained pages of their tragedies and brought together for the first time. They fight for their salvation in a detention-esque purgatory, cutting to the core of gender politics, asking what it means to be a mother, a sister, a wife, a woman.

Black Sheep Productions was formed in 2016 and is run by a “girl gang of creatives” who met on the MA course at ArtsEd in 2014 under Aileen Gonsalves, who is now an associate director at the RSC. They formed a company with the purpose of producing important, thrilling and bold stories through theatre and film, and work mainly with new writing. Full Circle was written by Madelaine Cunningham, who is also playing Clytemnestra.

Theatre N16 is a trailblazing theatre company, dedicated to creating a creative hub where new and existing works can be explored and pushed into new realms. Theatre N16 is proud of their commitment to the welfare of creatives, operating under an Equity Fringe Agreement. This promoting and nurturing of talent means that Theatre N16 is a bastion for development within the context of a society in which the arts are increasingly struggling to stay afloat.

Full Circle will be performed at Theatre N16 in Balham from 9-11 and 21-14 May. You can find more details on the website www.theatren16.co.uk