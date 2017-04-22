Saturday, April 22, 2017
Preview: Renowned London comedian Gina Yashere joins line-up for Underbelly Festival

Preview: Renowned London comedian Gina Yashere joins line-up for Underbelly Festival

By Nicky Sweetland -
0
11
Following international success, Gina Yashere returns to London to perform at Underbelly Festival

Underbelly Festival will once again see some of the best comedians flocking to the capital and joining this year’s line-up will be international stand-up sensation Gina Yashere.

Back in a rare UK appearance, the multi-award winning Londoner returns to her hometown after a couple of years travelling the globe and has some hilarious tales to tell.

The newly minted British correspondent for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has also appeared on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, The Jay Leno Show, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Mock the Week, Celebrity Fame Academy, Don’t Sit in the Front Row, Celebrity Come Dine With Me, ITV’s Married Single Other and recently hosted BBC’s Live at the Apollo. She has also had her own one hour stand up special on Showtime, appeared on the big screen in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Mr In Between, and has starred in the West-End in The Vagina Monologues.

Her recent UK performances have seen sell-out shows at the Brixton Academy and Just For Laughs London and her latest show Ticking Boxes is currently streaming in the US on Seeso TV.

Gina Yashere will be performing at Underbelly Festival from 23 until 25 June.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Nicky Sweetland
Nicky Sweetland is a former Cardiac Rehabilitation specialist, who started writing about theatre in 2014. A self confessed musical theatre addict, Nicky now reports on all aspects of the entertainment industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Preview: Renowned London comedian Gina Yashere joins line-up for Underbelly Festival