Preview: Audiences decide the fate of the accused in Terror at the Lyric Hammersmith

The Lyric Hammersmith has announced full casting for an intriguing production in which audiences decide the destiny of the leading character.

Entitled Terror, audiences are invited to enter the courtroom, hear the evidence and make their judgment. A hijacked plane is heading towards a packed football stadium. Ignoring orders to the contrary a fighter pilot shoots the plane down killing 164 people to save 70,000. Put on trial and charged with murder, the fate of the pilot is in the audience’s hands. Guilty or not guilty? You Decide.

Directed by Artistic Director Sean Holmes and designed by Olivier Award-winner Anna Fleischle the play will feature Emma Fielding as Prosecuting Counsel Nelson, John Lightbody as Christian Lauterbach, Forbes Masson as Defence Counsel Biegler, Tanya Moodie as the Presiding Judge, Shanaya Rafaat as Franziska Meiser and Ashley Zhangazha as the pilot on trial, Lars Koch.

A worldwide phenomenon that has been stirring debate across the globe and providing opposing results in different countries and cultures.

Terror will run at the Lyric Hammersmith from 14 June until 15 July.