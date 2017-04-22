Preview: Monster musical The Toxic Avenger returns to London

Following an acclaimed sold-out UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse the monstrous musical The Toxic Avenger will transfer to the West End.

The bizarre love story with an environmental twist by the Tony award-winning writers of the West End hit Memphis is to transfer to the Arts Theatre for a strictly limited season.

The Toxic Avenger is the brainchild of the Tony Award-winning creative team behind the smash hit West End musical Memphis, Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, an original founding member and keyboardist/vocalist for rock giants, Bon Jovi.

Prior to the London season, the production will have a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival – full details to be announced soon.

Based on Lloyd Kaufman’s cult 1984 comedy schlock-horror Troma lm, “The Toxic Avenger”, The Toxic Avenger The Musical tells the story of the citizens of Tromaville, who are crying out for a hero… Enter nerdy Melvin Ferd the Third, an aspiring earth scientist, determined to clean up the state’s major toxic waste problem. When a corrupt Mayor and her government goons get wind of his plans, they vow to stop this heroic feat. Melvin is attacked and tossed into a vat of toxic waste… transforming him instantly into The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey’s rst superhero!

Toxie is a 7-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a supersized heart to match. He’s out to save heavily polluted New Jersey, end global warming, win the heart of the prettiest (blindest) librarian in town and get home in time for dinner!

Prepare to laugh, scream and sing to songs including ‘Who Will Save New Jersey?” “Get the Geek”, “Thank God She’s Blind” “Hot Toxic Love” and “Choose Me, Oprah!” as ‘Toxie’ rocks the house and saves the day!

The Toxic Avenger The Musical will open at the Arts Theatre on 28th September. You can find further details on the website https://artstheatrewestend.co.uk