Portobello Live festival returns to West London

For the third year running, the community festival, Portobello Live! returns to West London bringing its winning formula of music, cabaret, spoken word and performance art.

This May Day bank holiday, the finest in new music and performance will clash with rock royalty and the finest record-spinners for a community jamboree like no other in London; a celebration of diversity, local heritage and culture, spanning the length of London’s iconic Portobello Road.

First headliners to be announced are legendary punk performance poet John Cooper Clarke, Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols), The Egg, Don Letts, Rusty Egan and DJ Noel Watson and many more.

The influential ‘Blatantly Blunt’ organisation will showcase UK and international hip-hop and grime talent from as far as Zimbabwe and Canada. Headliners include Micall Parknsun, Taz, and Potent Whisper the activist, spoken word and grime artist. The event will also feature a live graffiti jam!

Rising stars Alexis Kings will also grace the stage at the Mau Mau bar on Sunday 30 th April as the main support to the Members.

As a Community Interest Charity (CIC), Portobello Live! also represents the local community. The ‘It’s Behind You’ exhibition looks back over 25 years of the iconic Portobello Panto, neighbourhood music academy ‘The Rhythm Studio’ will hold drumming sessions, and beautiful harmonies from the Portobello Live! Choir will open the festival.

This year’s festival also takes a retrospective look at Rock Against Racism – the potent movement which sprang into life 40 years ago. Particularly relevant in today’s social climate, pioneer Syd Shelton will reflect on the ‘carnivals’ inspired by Notting Hill’s other famous annual event, where many RAR artists served their musical and street-fighting apprenticeships. In the spirit of the movement the Oasis World Choir, composed of refugees from Sudan, Syria and Afghanistan will sing at the festival.

All venues are in short walking distance of one another and include Acklam Village, the Cow, Mau Mau, Rough Trade, Westbank, Rum Kitchen, The KPH and Book & Kitchen.

For more information you can visit the website www.portobellolive.com