Peace concert and memorial for PC Keith Palmer

A peace rally has been organised by humanitarian groups in an attempt to build unity amongst the diverse people of London.

The event which will be held exactly one month after the Westminster Terror attack is a call for unity in opposition to extremism of any type.

People from a multitude of faiths and no faith will be attending and speaking about the need for solidarity in times of increased societal polarization.

Date: Saturday 22nd April 2017

Time: 12pm – 2pm

Location: Opposite 10 Downing Street at 2pm a procession will leave led by a bagpiper to lay a wreath of flowers before the National Police memorial in Pall Mall.

People of all diversities are encouraged to join the event in unity.



Guest Speakers include:

Cllr Morris Johns from Brickhill Council – Researcher for All Parliamentary Party Group for Pakistani Minorities

Ranbir Singh Chairman of the Hindu Human Rights Group

Dr Martin Stern Nazi Holocaust Survivor

Dr Taj Hargey Imam for the Muslim Centre for Education

Qamar Shams Human Rights Advocate

John Bosco Presenter Gateway TV

Alan Craig Christian Campaigner

John Michael former Chaplain of Dubai

Rubab Mehdi Rizvi Chair of International Imam Hussain Council and International Human Rights Association.

Toni Mariot Bugle Chair of Mothers against Radical Islam

Ooberfuse a London based band who compose sings that tackle socio-political issues in global society with be performing live.

Latasha Sinclair a Platinum Awarded Acro Dancer will be performing an emotional dance that reenacts the brutal Westminster Terror Attack, she hopes her dance will illicit a desire to build solidarity amongst diverse communities in Britain.

Ben Buckland a Scotsguard formerly with Her Majesty’s Service will lead a procession whilst playing bagpipes and will perform a lament at the National Police Memorial at Pall Mall at 2pm. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own flowers, tributes and candles to compliment the wreath of flowers to be delivered on behalf of Londoners.

Wilson Chowdhry, Chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, said:

“This is event is an opportunity for ordinary people to pay tribute to the heroism of PC Keith Palmer. His sacrifice reminds us of the bravery of our National Police Service.

“We have mourned as a nation, now we should celebrate a life that has come to define all that it means to be a good citizen.

“Extremism threatens our society and it is only by working together and condemning hatred where we can, that we can make this world a better place for all to live.”

British Pakistani Christian Association will be taking a multi-faith delegation to meet with a Commander of the MET Police at New Scotland Yard next week. During that meeting we will present a trophy to the Met Police thanking them for their bravery and dedication to protecting the lives of Londoners every day, and for putting their lives at risk for us. We are also setting up an appeal for the family of PC Keith Palmer and will present a cheque to the Commander during our presentation