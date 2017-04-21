When the going gets turf, the Lions get going

Millwall boss Neil Harris has called for a derby-like atmosphere inside The Den tomorrow as his side have the chance to clinch a play-off place over his hometown club.

The knock-outs beckon if they win the crunch face-off on home turf against mid-table Oxford – who have nothing at stake. That could put them four points ahead of the manager’s former team Southend.

So he wants fans to turn up in their numbers to create the kind of cauldron inside the stadium which enabled them to brush aside Bradford last year and Huddersfield in 2010 to reach Wembley.

That could be the prize if the SE16 club extend their 15-game unbeaten home run against

United tomorrow.

And Harris said: “We certainly need a Millwall atmosphere tomorrow.

“We want a derby or play-off style feeling – because there is that much at stake.

“Everyone needs to come to support the boys and they will perform – I know they will. The

support and vocal backing of the fans will certainly make a difference as it has in the past when we have needed it most.

“We want to do well in front of our supporters. The great Millwall teams of the past are ones that built on their home record.

“We have only been beaten three times this season at home – against Shrewsbury it was like the Alamo and we had countless efforts but they have won with their only shot. Against Rochdale, we were beaten by a 95th-minute penalty.

“Your record never comes down to one game. It has been phenomenal since mid-December in the league and the FA Cup. One home game will not dictate our season’s record. But this is a vital game and we have to make sure we repeat the performances of the last 15 matches.”

Harris will not look at Southend’s scoreline at relegation-threatened Shrewsbury until 5pm.

“We will focus on our job, which is what has got us here,” he said. “It is all about what we do until then. If we take care of ourselves, that is all the fans and I can ask for.”

Centre-back Shaun Hutchinson (bruised rib) is touch-and-go to play. “He has minor fractures and only has an outside chance,” said Harris. “It depends how much pain he can take.

“One thing’s for sure – and that is that he will want to play.

“We have had that mentality all year. The boys enjoy training and like each other’s company. It is a great characteristic to have as a group, and that is no different when we are at the business end of the season. They all want to be involved in the pressurised moments and the key games.

“I want my best players available, in the best squad for the game. We have to be sensible and make sure we do not lose someone for six months.”