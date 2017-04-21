Millwall supremo is keen on EFL Trophy changes

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh does not want to kill off the EFL Trophy – and believes further tweaks to the format of the competition can make it a greater success.

The Lions reached the knockout stage of the tournament this season before a December exit at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers.

Bosses from League One and League Two clubs met recently to assess the competition, which did receive criticism for allowing Premier League under-23 teams to enter. AFC Wimbledon and Charlton both voted against the change.

“I was Southend United chief executive when we got to Wembley in the FA Trophy and we took 33,000 fans – there is no way I could want to kill that

competition,” said Kavanagh. “It would take away an opportunity for clubs in the lower leagues, which would be a crying shame.

“Getting to Wembley can enhance teams, develop a club and take it forward. I’ve seen first-hand what the value can be.

“It probably started Phil Brown’s career at Southend. It was a platform from which the club moved forward – the club made nearly £500,000 from the final alone as it received a revenue share from a Wembley final.

“It assisted their development and put them in a place to challenge us for a play-off place now.

“I think the spectre of Premier League B teams [coming into the Football League] confused matters. There is no appetite whatsoever for that – it isn’t on the agenda.

“What is on the agenda is looking to assist the FA in developing young talent. You can’t chuck the baby out with the bathwater.

“Recently we had a review meeting to see what we can do. One option is to completely scrap the tournament. But look at Coventry City getting to Wembley after 30 years. It gave them a real shot in the arm in the league but they just left that upturn too late.

“The competition can bring so many benefits. It did have problems with fans and it has got a lot to do to get fans back onside, so they understand the benefits of the tournament.”

One of the proposals put forward – which have yet to be voted upon – are to allow Football League sides to field six youngsters in the 10 outfield positions.

It would reduce the amount of regular first-teamers to four. They would have to be involved in the fixture before or after the trophy game or have made at least 40 league appearances.

“It would mean if we had Jordan Archer play every game in goal and Tom King in the EFL Trophy – or vice-versa – that’s fine,” said Kavanagh. “You would not be breaking any rules.

“I can see a scenario where you could change your whole team and not fall foul of the rules. It still needs to be a senior competition -without that carrot it is not of interest to Premier League teams to bring their under-23 sides into it. Having them in it brings the necessary finance.

“They have really seen value in the competition. They’ve had youngsters develop and grow through playing in it.

“People thought they would make the competition unbalanced in terms of results but they lost more than they won. None of them got to the final. They weren’t walking all over us as well. The balance was about right.

“Scrapping the tournament doesn’t seem right. Going backwards to what it was before seems wrong too. This proposal would not see the same tight constraints we had before. There would be more freedom to pick teams which work for us as a club, allowing us to bring boys through and mix it with senior pros.

“I’ve discussed it with Neil [Harris] and he is much happier with the flexibility it would provide. I’ve also spoken to the MSC [Millwall Supporters Club] to understand where they stood. I’ve put all that to the board and I’m waiting for confirmation on our position.

“There is funding for more prize money and it is about looking at ways we can potentially use some of that to get supporters re-engaged in the tournament. It is about winning their hearts and minds.

“I went to the meeting expecting some fireworks, expecting some people to be very vehement in their opposition – but it was a very good meeting about taking the tournament forward.

“A win in the early rounds is worth more than a win in the first round of the FA Cup. It also ensures all the squad are getting games early on in the season.

“We’re pulling together and there will be some proposals. The vote will be whether to scrap it, go back to a 48-team straight knockout or move forward under a revised tournament with category 1 Premier League clubs and enhanced prize money of £1million, looking at ways to make it more attractive.

“Hopefully we can engage a few Premier League clubs who didn’t come into the tournament – Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City. They have all expressed a desire to be involved but have got things they want – that is more about fixture dates due to Champions League games.

“If we can get the vast majority of bigger teams involved it is hopefully a unique opportunity, something a bit different.”