Crystal Palace have nothing to fear at Liverpool

This Crystal Palace side have recovered from the malaise that afflicted the squad for over a year – with Saturday’s fightback against Leicester City only underlining that.

With 52 minutes played against the Foxes at Selhurst Park, the Eagles had given themselves a mountain to climb – two goals down and set to lose the momentum created from the 3-0 victory over Arsenal five days previously.

Emphatic finishes from Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke salvaged a point but proved an even more important one.

After 43 minutes against Sunderland in early February, Palace were two goals down and went on to lose 4-0. The Eagles had 19 points, level with the Black Cats, and relegation looked a very real threat.

“Fear gripped the players and it hasn’t allowed them to express their ability,” was Allardyce’s assessment on a disastrous afternoon.

Fast forward to mid-April and Palace have collected 16 points of the 24 available. While safety is still not guaranteed, having 35 points with six fixtures remaining and crucially being seven points clear of the drop zone realistically leaves Palace very close to securing their Premier League status.

The Eagles travel to Anfield on Sunday with an instilled confidence after taking maximum points from Chelsea and Arsenal during this supposedly daunting run-in. Liverpool are formidable at home but the Eagles can take encouragement from their victories at Anfield in the last two seasons.

If Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha can match the quality of their deliveries from the Arsenal and Leicester games then Benteke could have a field day against his old club, who are vulnerable from set-pieces. The Belgian striker is so dominant in the air and is playing with a renewed swagger since ending his goal drought against Chelsea.

The key component to this upturn in form has been the January

recruitment. The four players brought in have added quality and lifted the performances of players who were struggling for form. Patrick van Aanholt is one of the top attacking full-backs in the Premier League and reserves his best performances for when he’s playing under Allardyce. Jeffrey Schlupp is an invaluable squad player and slotted seamlessly into the back four when the Dutchman was injured.

Luka Milivojevic and Mamadou Sakho both adapted with ease after being flung into the starting 11 at a pivotal juncture in Palace’s season.

Milivojevic exudes composure and quality, buttressed by an athletic tenacity that makes him a custom-fit Premier League midfielder. He will surely only improve next season and Palace fans will be thankful he is contracted until 2020.

The revelation this week that there was no permanent clause

included in Sakho’s loan deal due to the haste in which it was signed on deadline day leaves the

Frenchman’s future beyond this season uncertain.

The 27-year-old has been the catalyst for Palace’s defensive solidity and it would seem paramount Steve Parish and Allardyce secure him on a permanent basis. Palace were being carved open by opponents due to their soft spine and would be facing relegation if it weren’t for the heroics of Milivojevic and Sakho.

Zaha has been the player of the season and his contract situation is a lingering issue that will attract the interest of other clubs. The Ivorian’s all-round game has gone up another level and his star can only rise if he maintains his form and fitness.

Allardyce must now try to lock the winger down to fresh terms to ensure at the very least that Zaha remains in SE25 for another season with the guarantee of a large transfer tag deterring potential suitors across the Premier League.

The whole squad have lifted their performances with Cabaye, Townsend and Benteke all playing at a very high level since that pivotal win against Middlesbrough at the end of February.

Two more wins out of six should be enough barring a miracle from Swansea and Hull City. On current form, that objective looks to be well within the reach of this Palace squad. A strong end to the season will also encourage the current group to stay together and lay the groundwork for a top-10 push in the next campaign.