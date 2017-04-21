Medics and supporters praise for saving the life of fan at crunch match

A Millwall football fan who had a seizure and a heart attack as he watched his heroes win a crucial game is recovering slowly in hospital thanks to the medics who saved his life.

Bermondsey born-and-raised Antony Murphy had turned 40 only three weeks before he collapsed with minutes to go in the 3-0 victory over Northampton at The Den on Good Friday. The former lorry driver is medically retired but is a 24-hour carer to his dad – who also collapsed and had to be taken to hospital on hearing the news.

Fans ran on to the pitch to try to get referee Graham Salisbury to stop the game as bystanders administered CPR and medics rushed to the scene. The carer “died” for nine minutes – but he was breathing when he was taken to King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, more than 40 minutes after collapsing. Murphy had been cheering on the Lions seconds before he suffered the seizure.

Friend Jonathan Smith looked at him and asked if he was alright. “Full of beans, bruv – full of beans,” was his reply. But he then fell on to his seat, hit his head as he landed – and his heart stopped.

Volunteers from medical charity Basics and the St John Ambulance, as well as paramedics from London Ambulance Service, gave him heart massage for more than 30 minutes as anxious fans on all sides of the ground watched. They continued when the two managers, Neil Harris and Justin Edinburgh, persuaded referee Salisbury to end the game at the start of three minutes of scheduled added time.

The normally joyous celebrations of a vital win on the way to the play-offs and the playing of Status Quo’s Rockin All Over the World were abandoned as the stadium fell silent watching the battle to save the fan’s life. Northampton Town fans began to chant in support of the medical team, as all four sides of the ground willed on the rescue attempt. But the caring crowds emptied within seconds of a request by the club over the public speakers to leave. Murphy has since had heart surgery to clear a blood clot blocking his arteries and been put into a induced coma.

Millwall manager Neil Harris said: “It was hard to focus on what was happening on the pitch, knowing what was going on in the stands. But our medical staff were outstanding.

“We wish Antony a speedy recovery. Life is more important than a football match. The football is our living and it is a brilliant hobby, and a fantastic job for the players to have. But life is so much more precious. Northampton fans were very gracious while it was going on, as were our own, and that was very pleasing to see.”

Antony’s friend John Kendall said: “He is now breathing and his heart is working independently again. He still has a tube down to his lungs but that is a back-up. He is much better than he was. He has been taken off the morphine and the other drugs. Now it is a question of what damage has been done and we will not find that out until he wakes up. So it is about waiting.

“It has been a bad year for Antony. His mum died 12 months ago and his dad has a heart condition and needs care so he hardly ever gets out these days. Antony used to go to every game, home and away but hasn’t been able to recently. He loves a singsong and a laugh with his friends.

“An hour before the game he rang up and demanded I come but I was with my dad and mum – she has not been very well. But as soon as our friend Jonathan called – he was really upset on the phone – as soon as he said what happened, I jumped in a car and raced up to the hospital.

“Everyone is asking how he is. Antony is a diamond fella and would do anything for me and my girlfriend Lou. Me and his friend Jack Rogers have been doing shifts sitting by his bedside at the hospital.

Well-wishers will do a bucket collection at The Den before the Lions’ equally crucial home match against Oxford United tomorrow. Already, more than £5,000 has been raised for two funds – one for St John Ambulance and one for Murphy and his family. Northampton Town gave £200 and Southwark Metals, based in the Old Kent Road, gave £1,000.

Fan-on-the-board Mickey Simpson said: “The way Northampton fans behaved was humbling. It was a response by the football family. When something like that happens, it brings it home to you – it could be any of us. Heart attacks are not picky who they choose.

Another fan, Jtriggs, said online: “I was with my wife and kids in block 5 and it is the first time I have ever left a game early. Seeing that going on for such a long time just made me feel sick and we just had to go. Two things I rarely do are praying and crying; but once we got outside, my wife and I couldn’t help it. I saw several others who were also very emotional outside. The most harrowing thing I have seen at a football game.”

Another fan wrote: “Millwall fans applauding away fans leaving on coaches must be a first .” Alison Leary, professor of healthcare at London South Bank University and part of the medical team at The Den for 20 years, said: “We were touched and humbled by the reaction in the ground – by both sets of fans – and by the outpouring of thanks afterwards, which has been overwhelming.

The medical team treat up to 100 fans every year, from bumps and bruises, to the serious incident such as when a Cardiff fan fell 20ft from one level to another in the away stand.

Tony Kemp, chairman of Basics, said: “I am very proud of everyone who contributed to Antony’s care, including those who stood back and let such crucial work be done. Many are not professionals and coped very well. To do so in the stands in front of so many spectators, in a very charged atmosphere, and to get this result, is incredible.

“Millwall has a reputation generally but in my experience that is hugely unwarranted because they are some of the most generous individuals you would want to meet. Something like this shows the true spirit that underlies the club’s fanbase.”