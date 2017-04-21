Borthwick’s first century for Surrey was crucial

Even though Lancashire set a much sterner test than Warwickshire, Surrey remain top of the Specsavers County Championship.

The Oval outfit eventually proved they were equal to the task when Kumar Sangakkara (136) and new recruit Scott Borthwick (108 not out) came together in a 256-run stand which steered Surrey towards a creditable draw.

For Borthwick, who joined from Durham last winter, his first hundred as a Surrey player was doubly pleasing given the match situation.

“It’s always nice to get a hundred, but I think we needed it as a team,” said the 26-year-old. “To bounce back after day three, it was good to show a bit of character and get the draw, after not playing as well as we would have wanted.

“Lancashire bowled pretty well and stopped us from scoring, so the final day was all about bouncing back and looking to bat for as long as we could.”

Borthwick, whose one and only Test appearance for England came at the end of the disastrous Ashes series with Australia in 2013-14, added: “It was nice for me to get a hundred for my new club. It’s something I’ve dreamt of for the last five or six months.

“Hopefully, I can kick on and get plenty more. Batting with Sanga as well was fantastic. Seeing him go about his business was quite unbelievable. You’ve got the best seat in the house when you’re batting at the other end. It’s almost like you’re learning from him, by watching him.

“The way he talks to you between overs, it’s like having a batting coach, especially against spin – because he’s a master when it comes to playing spin. Coming from Durham, you aren’t used to playing the turning ball all that much, so it was good to do what I did.

“It’s a long season and it’s important not to get carried away, but we’ve had a great first month and we’ve got some really good players in our squad.

“The skill level is massive. We know what we can achieve. We want to win every game we play and we feel we can.

“We had a fantastic pre-season against Kent, Sussex and Oxford. After a brilliant win last week, the lads are in really good shape.

“It was a good draw, on paper, against Lancashire, so we’ll go up to Edgbaston full of confidence, given that we’ve already beaten Warwickshire this season.”

Borthwick, who made centuries in both innings of a match for Durham against Lancashire last season added: “I have done okay against Lancs. It’s funny how it works out sometimes, where you have certain teams you score runs against.

“I don’t think it makes a difference. On the day, if you get in, you can score runs against anyone. So, it’s good to ignore the record against different teams and focus on getting in. It’s the same when you’ve got a nought or a hundred in your last game.”

The big question now is whether the 26-year-old can also come to the fore with the ball, having only been deployed as a part-time leg-spinner since taking 1-49 and 3-33 for England at Sydney three years ago.

“It’s just a case of doing what I can do – scoring runs, taking wickets and winning games for Surrey,” said

Borthwick.

“That might sound a bit clichéd, but it’s all about scoring as many runs as you can and if we continue producing wickets like the one for the Lancashire game I’ll get more of a bowl plus myself, Zaf [Zafar Ansari] and Batts [Gareth Batty] will be in the game more on days three and four.

“I don’t want to be a front-line anything. I want to score runs and take wickets, be an all-rounder and if we get more wickets that turn, hopefully I’ll chip in with some wickets. At the moment, I’m just focused on batting at number three.”