Kumar is a man for a crisis

What a difference a week makes. Surrey, having made light work of Warwickshire in the curtain-raiser, were outplayed for long periods of last weekend’s clash with Lancashire at the Oval.

Had it not been for Kumar Sangakkara, pictured right, and Scott Borthwick’s resolute third wicket stand on day four the visitors might have taken the spoils.

There were two storylines to the game. One is that age is no barrier, even in the cut and thrust of Division One, while the other was that, even in April, it’s still possible to produce surfaces that encourage spin.

Sangakkara, who is 39, and Lancashire’s Shivnarine Chanderpaul, at 42, showed why, they total well over a thousand caps with their respective countries.

Both remain men for a crisis. Lancashire were 44-3 when Chanderpaul took guard on day one.

That soon became 67-5, but the little West Indian weathered the storm and went on to become the oldest man to make a first-class hundred since Graham Gooch in 1996.

Sangakkara, who is now in year three of his stint as the Oval’s primary overseas player, made 46 and 136, in between which Surrey mustered just 169 runs for the loss of eight wickets – six of which fell to spin and another, a run out, that was the direct result of the stranglehold Lancashire’s twirlers – Stephen Parry (3-31) and Simon Kerrigan (2-35) – were exerting at the time.

Of Surrey’s trio, Ansari bowled tidily without looking threatening, but Borthwick’s four overs were enough to underline head coach Michael Di Venuto’s assessment that the 26-year-old’s leggies are a “work in progress”.

But talking of Surrey spinners, Amar Virdi took five wickets for six runs to wrap up a convincing victory for Surrey’s seconds against Sussex seconds at Blackstone last week. Mark my words, the 18-year-old off-spinner will feature in the first team at some stage this summer.