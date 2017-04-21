£20k reward to catch Lewis’ killer

A £20,000 reward is being offered after detectives launched a fresh appeal to catch the killer of Lewis Elwin, who was stabbed to death in Tooting a year ago.

His brothers, Byron and Aaron, are also calling for people to come forward to

police with information about the incident.

Police were originally called on Monday, April 18, 2016 at 3.47pm to Penwortham Road, where Lewis was found collapsed in the street after being attacked with a knife.

Despite extensive efforts to save his life by emergency services, Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now detectives have issued CCTV footage of a suspect vehicle seen in the area at the same time as the murder in a bid to generate information on its occupants and movements before and after the attack.

The five-door silver Peugeot 307 was found abandoned and burnt out later the same day in Putney Park Lane. They have also released a image of the car when it was advertised for sale on a website. It was sold to a new owner on March 9, 2016 – a few weeks before the murder.

The homicide team is also making a special plea to parents and carers of pupils at Penwortham Primary School, very close to where Lewis was attacked. His stabbing coincided with the end of the school day, and the street would have been busy with people picking up their children.

From piecing together a timeline as part of their investigation, detectives know that on the day of his death Lewis was seen walking towards Mitcham Lane at about 3.30pm, having been dropped off by a family member in Moyser Road at the junction with Ribblesdale Road.

Police said while Lewis was in Moyser Road, he called a friend at 3.36pm and they made arrangements to meet. Minutes later, Lewis had been stabbed once and fatally wounded. At 3.40pm, he was seen struggling to run along Penwortham Road from the direction of Moyser Road. He managed to carry on for around a minute when he collapsed at the bottom of Penwortham Road near its junction with Thrale Road and an ambulance was called. Police carrying out patrols nearby arrived shortly afterwards. The post-mortem examination later showed the cause of his death as a stab wound to the chest. CCTV footage of the suspect vehicle, registration KP03 ZTD, shows the car in the minutes after the murder. The Peugeot was first spotted at around 3.30pm in the area of Thrale Road and Penwortham Road. It made a circuit around the school and then left along Ullathorne Road where it was captured on camera.

Byron, one of Lewis’ elder brothers, added: “Lewis having his life cut short in this terrible manner devastated our family and deprived us of a much-loved brother, son and uncle. A year later, we still miss him terribly and we are all still suffering from the lasting knock-on effects this has caused. Please help the police to find out who did this and get justice for Lewis – please come forward.”

Detective Inspector Will Reynolds, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “We believe this vehicle is connected to Lewis’s murder and are appealing for anyone with knowledge of it and in particular who was inside it that day to come forward. We need to find out who was using it at the time, where it was before the murder and where it went afterwards before finally being burnt out.

“We also urgently need to speak to people picking up their children at Penwortham Primary School as we know pupils would have been leaving with their parents or carers around the time of the attack at 3.30-3.40pm.

“We are now offering a substantial financial reward of £20,000 as part of our efforts to progress this case.”

Anyone with information can speak to officers at the incident room at Sutton on 0208 721 4005 or alternatively they can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.